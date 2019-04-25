Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
the Immaculate Conception Church
144 East Merrimack St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen LeDoux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux Obituary
Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux
of Lowell

Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Lowell, April 21. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Funeral Mass, to be celebrated Friday, April 26 at 10:00am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell. At her request, all other services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, c/o Scholarship Fund, PO Box 8575, Lowell, MA 01853; or D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, c/o D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements are through the Tewksbury Funeral Home, (978) 851-2950. tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now