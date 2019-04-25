|
|
Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux
of Lowell
Helen Marie (Riley) LeDoux, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Lowell, April 21. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Funeral Mass, to be celebrated Friday, April 26 at 10:00am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell. At her request, all other services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, c/o Scholarship Fund, PO Box 8575, Lowell, MA 01853; or D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, c/o D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements are through the Tewksbury Funeral Home, (978) 851-2950. tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019