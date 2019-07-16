Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 683-2706
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
Helen (Berube) Milo Obituary
of Derry, NH

Derry, NH

Mrs. Helen (Berube) Milo, 82 of Derry, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, at the High Pointe House in Haverhill. The daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Demers) Berube, she was born in Methuen and had been an area resident all her life. Mrs. Milo grew up on her family farm in Dracut and cherished those memories. She later moved to Derry, NH, where she was a resident for the last 53 years. Mrs. Milo retired from Gentex Corporation in Manchester, NH, at the age of 82 where she worked as an assembler and inspector. She considered her co-workers her second family. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and worked with rescue cats but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Mrs. Milo was the widow of Adam Milo, and was also pre-deceased by her daughter Joanne Bolduc and brother William Berube. Mrs. Milo is survived by one son; Michael Caron and his wife Debra of Methuen, MA, one daughter; Linda Miga and her husband Matthew of Millis, MA, two brothers; Robert Berube and his wife Penny of Dracut, MA, Thomas Berube and his wife Marianne of Dracut, MA. There are four grandchildren; Jennifer Caron, Emily Miga, Katherine Miga, and Madeleine Miga, one great-grandson Matthew Mazelli, and several nieces and nephews.

Milo

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Racicot Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Varnum Cemetery in Dracut. Memorial donations may be made to Feline Friends, PO Box 2452, Salem NH 03079. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Helen (Berube) Milo
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019
