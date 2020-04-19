|
of Lowell, formerly of Chelmsford
LOWELL
Helen (Senoski) Murray, age 93, of Lowell, formerly of Chelmsford passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Center in Lowell.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 29 years the late William P. Murray, who passed in July 1978.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Amelia Senoski. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1944 and worked for many years for Hockmeyer Textiles before starting her family. After raising her children she worked for many years at Mrs. Nelson's Candy House where she enjoyed her interaction with the customers and keeping up with the local news.
Helen was a devoted homemaker to her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved hosting their holiday celebrations. She enjoyed time with the girls, childhood friends, and later on trips to the lake with new friends who became family. She enjoyed gardening and spending time at the beach.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
She was a proud longtime resident of Chelmsford.
She is survived by her sons, David and his wife, Gail Murray of Dracut and Christopher and his wife, Susan Murray of Pepperell, grandchildren, Brian Murray, Jeffrey Murray, and Sarah Murray along with many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Michael Senoski, Joseph Senoski and Vivian Burns.
The family would like to thank the staff at the D'Youville Senior Center for the wonderful care they provided Helen particularly Tymphony who was especially good to her.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private Graveside Service at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020