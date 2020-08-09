1/
Helen O'Loughlin
Of Lowell

Helen O'Loughlin of Lowell and formerly of New York City, passed away Sunday evening August 2nd at her home. Helen was born in Lowell, the daughter of Edward and Jennie O'Loughlin. She was predeceased by her sister, Eileen O'Loughlin.

Helen was a graduate of Lowell Textile Institute having received a degree in textile chemistry. She moved to New York in 1948 where she was a marketing and sales specialist for West Point- Pepperell Inc. and successor companies for more than forty years. Helen returned to Lowell in 2012.

She is survived by several cousins.

At Helen's request, burial services were private. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Helen O'Loughlin


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
