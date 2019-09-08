|
Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and friend;
Lowell
Helen (Antonopoulos) Palavras, 103, of the Highlands section of Lowell, passed away peacefully Thursday September 5, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of the late Arthur Palavras who died January 13, 2007.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 27, 1916, a daughter of the late George and the late Eugenia (Bilonis) Antonopoulos, she received her education in the Lowell School system.
Prior to her retirement, she was a Candy Maker at Boston Confectionary for many years.
Among her many interests, Helen enjoyed knitting and watching the Boston Red Sox, enjoying her first visit to Fenway Park at age 100 with her three grandsons.
Helen is survived by her daughter Jean Kasparian and her husband Robert of Chelmsford; her son James Palavras and his wife Joan E. of Chelmsford; three grandchildren James S. Palavras of Milford, CT, David Kasparian and his wife Lisa of Dover, MA and Michael Kasparian and his wife Kimberly of Carlisle, MA; four great-grandchildren Ava, Ella, Mia and Kelsey Kasparian; her sister Mary Anastopoulos of Lowell; and several nieces and nephews.
Palavras
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in LOWELL from 9:45 to 10:45 AM, Monday morning September 9, 2019 followed by her Funeral Service at the Funeral Home at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow at the Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978)-458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 8, 2019