Helen Paulenka, beloved wife of the late Stanley Paulenka, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, November 25th, at the age of 97. She was surrounded by those she loved, and who loved her. On that day she was reunited with her Stanley after 33 years. Helen was a new years baby, born on January 1, 1923, in Newburyport, Massachusetts, the daughter of Victoria Pika and Bronslaw Maskiewicz. From Newburyport she moved to Nashau, NH, where she met the love of her life, Stanley Paulenka. Helen met her Stanley at a diner in Nashua, where they both found more than they planned for that day. Marriage came quickly. After the war, in which Stanley proudly served, the couple moved to Lowell and raised three children, Judith Richardson of Litchfield, NH, Sandra Parker of Lee, MA, and Steven Paulenka of Londonderry, NH. Helen worked as an Electrical Technician for many years at Honeywell in Lowell, MA. After her Stanley passed, Helen moved to Londonderry, NH, to live out the last 24 years of her life with her son Steven, daughter-in-law Nancy and six of her grandchildren, Cliff, Clint, Joseph, Christian, Jonathan, and Jacob. She is survived by four other grandchildren, Jason Richardson of Milford, NH, David Parker Jr., of NY, Rachel Parker of OR, and Rena Palumbo of WA. Helen is also survived by a brother, Stanley Maesk of NH and 10 great grandchildren, Benjamin, Brady, Jackson, Raine, Autumn, Guy, Morgan, Piper, Tori, and Willow. Helen had many pursuits over the years including golf, crafts, puzzles, and rugmaking. She loved to cook and spent many hours in the kitchen with great skill. Helen would share her opinion on any subject. She was a woman who found joy in simple things; A warm kitchen, a good recipe, a full house, a daily visit from Joseph, a Red Sox game, great grandchildren, any holiday, or a nice chat about her Stanley. Helen was the family's foundation stone. She made her family proud and kept them humble. A genuinely good person, kind to everyone, who saw us as we really were, and loved us still. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Disabled American Veterans, at dav.org
or Wounded Warriors
at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
in Helen's memory.
