Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
DRACUT - Helen R. "Cookie" (Flood) Fournier, age 79, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at D'Youville Senior Care with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Roger P. Fournier, to whom she was married for 58 years.
She was born in Lowell on September 15, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Montgomery) Flood.
She was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1959. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Lowell General Hospital.
Cookie was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six children, Roger Fournier, Jr. and his wife Robin of Pepperell, Karen Smith and her husband Richard of Dracut, Gail Barry and her husband David of Nashua, NH, Maureen Jacques and her husband Robert of Dracut, Sheila Brown and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH, and David Fournier and his wife Michelle of Peachtree City, GA; thirteen grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; her brother Raymond Flood of Lowell; her sister, Dorothy Johnson of Dracut; also several nieces and nephews.
Cookie's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of D'Youville Senior Care for the exceptional care given to her.
FOURNIER - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cookie's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed remotely on Saturday at 10 AM at the following link;https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/55113835
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cookie's memory to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
