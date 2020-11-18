1/1
Helen R. "Cookie" Fournier
1941 - 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother

DRACUT - Helen R. "Cookie" (Flood) Fournier, age 79, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at D'Youville Senior Care with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Roger P. Fournier, to whom she was married for 58 years.

She was born in Lowell on September 15, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Montgomery) Flood.

She was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1959. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Lowell General Hospital.

Cookie was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six children, Roger Fournier, Jr. and his wife Robin of Pepperell, Karen Smith and her husband Richard of Dracut, Gail Barry and her husband David of Nashua, NH, Maureen Jacques and her husband Robert of Dracut, Sheila Brown and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH, and David Fournier and his wife Michelle of Peachtree City, GA; thirteen grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; her brother Raymond Flood of Lowell; her sister, Dorothy Johnson of Dracut; also several nieces and nephews.

Cookie's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of D'Youville Senior Care for the exceptional care given to her.

FOURNIER - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cookie's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed remotely on Saturday at 10 AM at the following link;

https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/55113835

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cookie's memory to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Helen R. "Cookie" Fournier


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to Roger and his family. From talking with him I know he was devoted to his wife and will miss her.
Mike Langlois
Neighbor
November 17, 2020
There are no words to express the loss of someone who played such an enormous part in my life. You will always have a very unique piece of my heart and my memories. We fought every day until the day you married; then we grew up and became friends. Love you always.
Dotty Johnson
Sister
November 17, 2020
November 17, 2020
I had the great pleasure of taking care of Cookie. Loved her smile when she saw Roger. She was an amazing women who loved her family. One of my favorite memories was when she would tell Roger to shave she made us laugh I will never forget that. She will be deeply missed. Cookie and Roger are loved on C-wing at Dyvouille.
Dawn Fecteau
Friend
November 17, 2020
Cookie was one of the most kind and generous people I have ever . Strangers were just friends she hadn’t met yet. We had many years of fun and friendship with her wonderful family ❤
Tom and Judi Cunniff
Friend
