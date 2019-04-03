|
of Groton; 109 Helen Sawyer passed away peacefully on March 31 at the age of 109.
Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on June 15, 1909, daughter of the late Arthur R. Wilson and Annie L. Wilson, she graduated from Nashua High School, 1927, Plymouth Normal School, 1930, and earned a earned a Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of New Hampshire. She attended two summer schools at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. For two years she taught in Epping, N.H. She arrived in Groton, Massachusetts in 1932 and taught English and Reading at the Groton Junior-Senior High School for twenty-one years.
In 1937 she married Daniel N. McCarthy and was widowed in 1970. In 1979, she married Roland W. Sawyer, who died in 1991.
Helen was a past Board member of the Boston Eire Society and past President of the Groton Historical Society. She was a member of both the Groton Historical Society and the Groton Woman's Club for more than 50 years. She served as a trustee of the Groton Public Library for seventeen years and was Chairman of the Library Centennial Committee in 1993. She was a member of the Nashoba Hospital Auxiliary and the Groton Book Club. At the 350th tree lighting at the Martin's Pond Common she was one of 12 citizens given special recognition for their dedicated service contributions to Groton.
She authored three books: Lydia Longley, First American Nun, People and Places of Groton and More People and Places of Groton.
Helen's interests included a love for reading, writing, the theater, and travel. For many years she was a member of the Show of the Month Club. Her extensive travels not only included many European countries, but also a memorable trip to Guatemala. She was a staunch advocate for women's rights.
She is survived by one daughter, Sheila McCarthy Parent, and son-in-law, William Parent; three grandchildren: Brian Parent and wife Cheryl, Jeffrey Parent and wife Kristin, and Lindsay Thomassen and husband Neal; and six great-grandchildren: Brianna, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Andrew, Brady, and Sierra. She was predeceased by her brother, Byron Wilson, and her sister, Elizabeth Holbrook. SAWYER Family and friends can gather to honor and remember Helen for a period of visitation at the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton, on Friday, April 5, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Groton Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, MA, for the excellent care Helen received for the last several years of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Groton Public Library.
