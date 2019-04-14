|
July 23, 1932 - April 13, 2019 DRACUT Helen (Sampas) Surprenant, 86, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, peacefully while surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow to the late Joseph Surprenant for the last 38 years.
Helen was born in Lowell, MA July 23, 1932, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Tsouprakakis) Sampas. Helen was the youngest and last surviving sibling of ten children.
Helen graduated in 1951 from Lowell High School as First Lt. Girl Officer. She went on to further her education at a local business school, receiving her certificate in business administration. Helen was a very talented seamstress starting her career as a young adult in the Lowell Mills. Thereafter, Helen worked at the Lowell Dress Company before switching careers to Wang Laboratories in Lowell, MA as an administrator where she retired from in 1981.
Helen resided in Dracut with her daughter Maria (Surprenant) Perritano and her husband Anthony and their children for over 25 years.
Helen was an avid reader her entire life, averaging 5 books read per week. Her favorite author, was her late brother-in-law, Jack Kerouac (famous beat generation figure best known for his novel "On the Road"). She also enjoyed playing the horses at Rockingham Park, playing card games with family and friends, and trips to the casino. Her favorite hobby was eating Cracker Jacks, drinking a Bud Light and watching every Red Sox game with her daughter Maria and best friends.
Helen is survived by her children, Joseph ("Ed") Surprenant and his wife Patricia Garrity, her loving daughter Maria Perritano and her husband Anthony, James ("Ricky") Surprenant, and John Surprenant, her beloved daughter-in-law, Barbara ("Alberty") Surprenant and her partner William Murphy. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, who lovingly remember her as "Yia Yia", Judy, JoAnn, Christine, Tammy, Melissa, Joseph, James, Jennifer, and Matthew. Helen was also a proud great grandmother to 12 great grandchildren. She will also be dearly missed by best friends, Roland and Deborah Hamelin of Dracut. Helen ("Yia Yia") will always be loved and never forgotten-our shining sunlight. SURPERNANT Family and friends are invited to celebrate Helen's life at the M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket Street, Lowell, MA on Tuesday April 16, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, April 17, with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church 282 Suffolk St., Lowell, MA. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetary, at 96 Riverneck Road, Chemsford, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2019