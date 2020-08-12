1/2
Helen W. (Szarek) Goulas
1930 - 2020
DRACUT – Helen W. (Szarek) Goulas, 90, died peacefully at her home, Monday, August 10th, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Steven Goulas Sr. with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage, prior to his passing in January 2018.

Born in Lowell, MA on May 19th, 1930, Helen was the daughter of the late Cecilia (Cebula) Golen and Wladyslaw/Walter Szarek - proud immigrants of Poland. She was a proud graduate of Lowell High School as well as a Lowell High School Girl Officer.

Helen was employed by Jamppa Dress Co in the Textile Mills of Lowell for 40 years, as well as managed the manufacturing of Jones of New York's women's clothing line. She rounded out her professional career working five years at Raytheon.

Her retirement, just as the rest of her life, was dedicated to her faith and family. As a devout Catholic, Helen lived everyday giving and loving those around her. She was an incredible mother to her pride and joy - her only son – who quickly took a back seat to her three precious grandchildren. Helen loved being a 'Babci' and was the best one out there; she was the grandmother that everyone wanted, but few of us had.

Helen was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She is survived and deeply missed by her only child, Steven Jr., and his wife Lynn of Windham, NH; three grandchildren, Steven III, Alexa, and Dylan; two sisters Jane (Szarek) Wilkins and Sophia "Zos" (Szarek) (Wasylak) Frawley; cousins Ernie & Carol Dennison, Angie Denison, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Moreover, she departs her adjunct family - Elizabeth, Gertrude, and Eunice - who have loved and cared for Helen these last three years.

Helen was predeceased by sister, Frances Jusczak and brother Thaddeus E. Szarek.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, August 14th, from 8:30 – 11:00 am. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Helen at 12 o'clock at St. Michael's Church, 12 6th St, Lowell, MA 01850. Burial will follow at the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Ste Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut St, Lowell, MA 01854 or at this link https://www.sjdarc.org/support/memorial-gifts.cfm

For directions, or to leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Helen W. Goulas


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
