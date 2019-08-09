|
Helena J. Maciejczyk, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Lowell, MA on September 3, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Michalina (Jaworek) Maciejczyk. Helena attended St. Stanislaus Grammar School, and completed her education at Lowell High School, where she was a proud girl officer. Following her education she worked for Northern Massachusetts Telephone Company Workers Credit Union, until her retirement very many years later. She was a dedicated and well loved employee. Helena spent much of her time at Holy Trinity Parish, where she was a member of the choir as well as the Senior Citizens Club. She was also a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Sodality.
In her free time, Helena could be found reading or doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed tatting, and made many beautiful lace pieces. Above all else though, Helena enjoyed her dear family and friends, and she cherished the memories she made with them.
Surviving Helena is her devoted niece, Constance Jakubowicz of Waltham; her many dear family members, Kathleen Avery and her husband Skip of Lexington, and their children Carolyn and Brigid, Rick Ryan and his wife Sharon of Chelmsford, and their children Kaitlin, Daniel, and Meghan, Sean Ryan and his wife Amy of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Patrick Ryan and his wife Deb of Burlington, MA, Mary Ryan of Lowell, and Christine Maciejczyk of Tucson, AZ, as well as her wonderful friends, Paula Logue and her husband Charlie of Lowell.
She was the sister of the late Josephine (Maciejczyk) Jakubowicz and John Maciejczyk.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, August 12th from 8:45 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 340 High St., Lowell. At the request of the family, burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helena's honor to D'Youville Senior Care, P.O. Box 8828, Lowell, MA, 01853. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
