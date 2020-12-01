1/
Helene Antonakis
Hampton, New Hampshire

Helene Antonakis, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday November 30th.

Helene was born on June 7, 1924 in Lowell, Massachusetts a daughter of the late Pantelis and Caliope (Hatzopoulas) Antonakis.

Helene was educated through the Lowell schools and later went on to receive an Associate Degree.

She worked most her life for the Federal Government. Her last job prior to her retirement was with the U.S. General Services Administration in the Personal Property Services Division, working as a Property Marketing Specialist in the Thomas O'Neill Federal Building in Boston.

Helene was a longtime and active member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. She was also involved in the many church festivals and the church's Ladies Philoptochos Society. She loved her Greek culture, her church, cooking Greek food and travelling to Greece.

In her retirement, Helene enjoyed travel outings, festivals and playing cards with her friends.

Helene grew up an only child but leaves many friends from her church and residential communities.

Friends will be received at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Fr Sarantos Way, Lowell 01854 on Wednesday, December 2nd from 10:00am to 11:00am. Her Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helene's name to the Church. For everyone's safety, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place. Funeral arrangements under the direction, M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Helene Antonakis

Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
