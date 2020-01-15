|
|
A longtime Groton resident
On Friday, January 10, 2020, Helene L. Bond, known as "Toni" by her friends, passed away at the age of 93 years at Apple Valley Center in Ayer, Massachusetts. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, David and Nancy (Roy), her grandchildren, Peter (Jessica), Molly, Kyle (Kinsey) and Samantha (Perry), her four great-grandchildren, Austin, Morgan, Gavin and Haley, and her many cousins and extended family and dear friends. Toni was predeceased by her parents, Ralph B. Livingston and Mildred P. Livingston (Harrison), and her husband of 59 years, Frederick C. Bond.
Toni was passionate about sharing her life with her family, friends, and community. After graduating from Ayer High School in 1943, and from Westbrook Jr. College in 1945, she was employed as a medical secretary/lab tech at Mount Holyoke College from 1945-1948, Harvard-Devens Pediatric Clinic from 1948-1949, and Harvard Business School from 1949 until her marriage to Frederick in 1953, where her energies then shifted to raising an active family. Even with two young children at home, she joined the Groton Women's Club in 1955, serving as Treasurer for 15 years, was a member of the Church Fellowship and Circle Group, and served on the Board of Trustees for the Union Congregational Church in Groton for six years. She was also frequently spotted at the Nashoba Valley Medical Center, working for over 20 years, first, in the gift shop, and more recently in the hospital pharmacy. She left the pharmacy last March, citing "It's time to retire." … at 93 years old! It was her boundless energy and involvement in the community that made her a loved and respected resident of Groton for 67 years. Though she had always been an active golfer, and a Red Sox fan, her "retirement" allowed her to watch every Red Sox game, from the first in April to the last in October!
The family would like to thank so many of you for your continuous support and the genuine care you showed Toni and her family. Cards, visits, and phone calls, were so appreciated and will be forever remembered.
BOND
Helene L., "Toni", a longtime Groton resident. January 10, 2020. A Celebration of Toni's Life will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 218 Main St., Groton, MA on Saturday, January 18 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, food and gifts, the family would ask for contributions be made to two of Toni's passions: Union Congregational Church (Elevator Fund), 218 Main St., Groton, MA 01450 and the Groton Public Library, 99 Main St., Groton, MA 01450. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Helene L. Bond
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020