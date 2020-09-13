1/1
Helene M. Twilley
1955 - 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend;

Lowell

Helene M. (Niemi) Twilley, 65, of Lowell passed away in Lowell on Saturday August 29, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 27, 1955, a daughter of the late Robert W. and the late Cynthia M. (Ames) Niemi, she attended local schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1973.

Prior to her retirement, Helene was a manufacturing technician in the computer and high-tech industry for many years.

She is survived a daughter Rachael M. Gorman of Lowell; a son Paul J. Gorman, Jr. of Tampa, FL; three granddaughters Madison Yeoman, Taylor Yeoman and Ashlyn; a grandson Evan Gorman; a sister Cynthia M. Burns and her husband Jerry of Nashua, NH; a brother Michael Niemi of Tampa, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Twilley

All services were private for the family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA – (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your beautiful sister. May she be at peace and rest for eternity
Maryann Gallagher Heuser
Friend
