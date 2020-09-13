Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend;
Lowell
Helene M. (Niemi) Twilley, 65, of Lowell passed away in Lowell on Saturday August 29, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 27, 1955, a daughter of the late Robert W. and the late Cynthia M. (Ames) Niemi, she attended local schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1973.
Prior to her retirement, Helene was a manufacturing technician in the computer and high-tech industry for many years.
She is survived a daughter Rachael M. Gorman of Lowell; a son Paul J. Gorman, Jr. of Tampa, FL; three granddaughters Madison Yeoman, Taylor Yeoman and Ashlyn; a grandson Evan Gorman; a sister Cynthia M. Burns and her husband Jerry of Nashua, NH; a brother Michael Niemi of Tampa, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
All services were private for the family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
