Helga V. (Vogt) Hayes of Ayer
AYER - Helga V. (Vogt) Hayes, 89, of Ayer, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.
Her husband, Lloyd S. Hayes died in 1978.
Mrs. Hayes was born in Munich, Germany, August 27, 1929, one of ten children born to Eugene and Helena E. Vogt and has resided in Ayer for over 45 years. She leaves a son, Lloyd S. Hayes, Jr., of Gorham, Maine; three daughters, Monica R. Hayes of Land O Lakes, FL, Gerlinda Schell of Ayer, Janet Bias of Maryland; eight grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hayes will be held 10 AM Monday, April 29, 2019 at New Hope Community Church, Sandy Pond Road, Ayer. Burial will follow at Fort Devens Cemetery.
Calling hours are 2-5 Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019