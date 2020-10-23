March 17, 1976 – October 15, 2020Helio "Al" Cesar died unexpectedly October 15, 2020 in his native homeland, Sao Miguel, Azores. Although he was immensely proud of his Portuguese heritage, his true home was in New England with his wife of 17 years, Frances, and their two beautiful daughters, Avah Elizabeth, and Alexa Elle.Helio arrived in the US in 1981, at the age of five, with his parents, Joao and Maria Cesar, where they resided in New Bedford, MA before settling in Seabrook, NH in 1986. The Cesar's were active in their community hosting a large Holy Ghost Festival at Helio's childhood home each year where Helio helped his father make Portuguese sausages and wine. Sports were always a big part of Helio's life, a tradition that his oldest daughter, Avah, is carrying on. Helio could be found spending most afternoons at the Seabrook Recreational Center playing basketball as a child and then on the boys varsity football team at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, NH, where he became Captain of the Winnacunnet Warriors his senior year. His love of football remained a constant throughout his life. He was a huge fan of the New England Patriots never missing a game, always wearing his Pats jerseys, and cheering "Patsies Kid!"Helio graduated Winnacunnet with the Class of 1994 and spent one year at Plymouth State College. He found his true calling in construction where he subsequently spent 20 years as a member of the Carpenters Union Local #40 out of Cambridge, MA. Having met at Winnacunnet HS, Helio and Frances married in 2003 and purchased their first home in Lowell, MA. Avah was born in 2009 and the family moved to Dracut, MA in 2010, where Alexa was born in 2012. Helio used his construction skills to renovate the Lowell house and then again in 2015 when they bought a vintage 1950 beach house in Seabrook, NH. He was rightfully proud of the beach house and enjoyed spending time there with his family and many friends from the seacoast area. Helio also enjoyed spending time with Frances' family on Bustins Island, ME. One of his favorite activities was dressing the part of Uncle Sam and marching in the annual Bustins Island 4th of July parade with Frances and their daughters.Helio Cesar had a large personality with a big smile, loud voice, and was always the life of the party. Born on St. Patrick's Day, Helio never missed an opportunity to celebrate, including singing Feliz Navidad with his "Lou Bear" (Alexa) on Christmas. Although too short, his life was very full, with his greatest achievement being a loving father to Avah and Alexa. They will carry on his legacy - Avah through her participation in sports, Alexa with her zest for life, and both of them through their continuing love for their father.In addition to Frances, Avah, and Alexa, Helio leaves behind his mother, Maria L. Cesar, of Seabrook, NH and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Joao F. Cesar.A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in the Spring of 2021.