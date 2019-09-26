|
of Lowell
Heng Seng Tan, 58, of Lowell, MA passed away suddenly Monday, September 16, 2019 at his Home. Born in Maung Russey, Cambodia, he was the son of the late Var Chuck and Roeun Chheam.
He was educated in Cambodia and came to the United States in the early 1980's. He continued his education, earning a certificate in auto body repair.
He loved to fish and play music on his guitar. In his free time he enjoyed working on cars and going out and being social. He was very well known throughout the community and will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Mr. Tan is survived by his wife, Nackey Meas of Lowell, his sons, Pipheak (Tom) Sun and his wife Saravy of Lowell, Silinda Sun of Norfolk, MA, Phyrom Chhorn and his wife Sophanny Chau of Lowell, Jerry Meas of NV, Rob Chhorn of Lowell, Richard Meas and his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Bodatick of Lowell, a daughter, Phyroeurn Chhorn of Lowell, a brother Ham Chuck of Providence, RI., many grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29 from 1:00PM to 2:30PM at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford. His funeral procession will follow to Wat Khmer Samaki Santikaram, 85 Tyngsboro Rd., North Chelmsford. His funeral procession will leave the Temple on Monday, September 30, at 8:00 AM and conclude at Merrimack Cremation Service, 10 Henry Clay Drive, Merrimack, NH. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 26, 2019