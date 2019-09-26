Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Heng Tan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heng Seng Tan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heng Seng Tan Obituary
of Lowell

Heng Seng Tan, 58, of Lowell, MA passed away suddenly Monday, September 16, 2019 at his Home. Born in Maung Russey, Cambodia, he was the son of the late Var Chuck and Roeun Chheam.

He was educated in Cambodia and came to the United States in the early 1980's. He continued his education, earning a certificate in auto body repair.

He loved to fish and play music on his guitar. In his free time he enjoyed working on cars and going out and being social. He was very well known throughout the community and will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mr. Tan is survived by his wife, Nackey Meas of Lowell, his sons, Pipheak (Tom) Sun and his wife Saravy of Lowell, Silinda Sun of Norfolk, MA, Phyrom Chhorn and his wife Sophanny Chau of Lowell, Jerry Meas of NV, Rob Chhorn of Lowell, Richard Meas and his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Bodatick of Lowell, a daughter, Phyroeurn Chhorn of Lowell, a brother Ham Chuck of Providence, RI., many grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tan

Visitation will be Sunday, September 29 from 1:00PM to 2:30PM at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford. His funeral procession will follow to Wat Khmer Samaki Santikaram, 85 Tyngsboro Rd., North Chelmsford. His funeral procession will leave the Temple on Monday, September 30, at 8:00 AM and conclude at Merrimack Cremation Service, 10 Henry Clay Drive, Merrimack, NH. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Heng Seng Tan
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heng's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now