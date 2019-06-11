|
Missionary Oblate Priest for 61 Years
Rev. Henri A. Delisle, OMI, 87, died on June 8, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He was a son of the late Alfred and Evelina (Bouchard) Delisle. He was predeceased by a brother, Alfred.
Fr. Delisle was born in Lewiston, Maine, where he was educated through high school. He attended the University of Ottawa, after which he entered the Novitiate of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Colebrook, New Hampshire, where he also made his first profession of vows on August 2, 1953. He received his degrees in philosophy and theology in Natick, Massachusetts, at the Scholasticate of the Missionary Oblates. He professed his perpetual vows on September 8, 1956, at Sacred Heart Parish, Natick. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 24, 1958, by Bishop Louis Collignon, OMI, in St. Jean-Baptiste Church, Lowell, Massachusetts.
After ordination, Fr. Delisle was assigned to St. Charles Parish in Washington, DC in 1959. He taught at the Oblate Juniorate in Bucksport, Maine, for 11 years. In 1971, he was assigned to Lowell. Here he taught science and math at St. Joseph High School, was associate pastor at St. Jean-Baptiste Parish and later was Assistant Treasurer to the Provincial. While in Lowell, he studied Business Administration at what is now UMass Lowell. In addition, Fr. Delisle was a professor at LaSalette Seminary in Enfield, New Hampshire, for one school year.
From 1977 to 2003, he was Treasurer at the Immaculata Retreat House in Willimantic, Connecticut. For the next ten years, he was assigned to the staff at Our Lady of Grace Shrine in the far North of New Hampshire in Colebrook. He also managed finances for the shrine during his tenure. When the shrine closed, he joined the community at St. Eugene House in Lowell and spent the next four years there while also assisting at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Due to failing health, this past May he transferred to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence. Throughout his life and until his health began to fail, Fr. Henri loved being outside and frequently went on hikes.
In addition to his Oblate family, he is survived by two nephews, John Delisle of Westford, Massachusetts, and Alfred Delisle and his wife, Lê, of Tampa, Florida.
Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford.
Donations in memory of Fr. Delisle may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
The McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA, is in charge of arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
