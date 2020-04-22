|
DRACUT, MA
Henri J. L'Heureux Jr., 79, passed away on Friday, April 17th at Northwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of Pearl M. (Beauchesne) L'Heureux. Henri was born in Lowell on July 16, 1940, a son of the late Rena (Bellemare) and Henri J. L'Heureux.
Henri enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 after attending Dracut and Lowell public schools. He served one tour as a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles) performing 36 non-combat jumps. During his time in the service, based in Fort Campbell Kentucky, Henri earned the rank of Sergeant. Henri then worked as a Plate Maker and Printer at both the Murray Printing and WE Andrews prior to his retirement. He also worked at World Cup Golf Center to continue to keep active, and to work on his swing.
Henri enjoyed vacationing with Pearl and their friends and family to many tropical islands. He loved the beach and often spent his summers camping at Salisbury and Myrtle Beach, or taking the camper throughout New England with his three sons. His grandchildren have fond memories of his campfire stories, where he often recalled the hilarity of his infamous first plane jump. As Henri was a fan of the casino, he taught them all first-hand how to play a mean game of Texas Hold'em, Rummy, and 45's.
An avid golfer, Henri spent many Sundays on the course with his sons and nephews. Sometimes they had a competitive game; other times a club or two may have ended up in a tree. But there was one thing for sure: there was always a smile on Henri's face when he was with his family. A devoted Pats fan, there were not many Monday nights that were not spent with his nephews enjoying the game, or a football Sunday that did not involve more football, with a family church trip and Sunday dinner mixed in to make it complete.
In addition to his loving wife, Henri is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Marc L'Heureux and his wife Paula (St.Hilaire), Ronald L'Heureux and his wife Cheryl (Bober), and Daniel L'Heureux and his wife Denise (Dubuque), all of Dracut; his grandchildren Danielle, Andrew, Leora, Matthew, Marc, Nicole, Lindsay, Joey, and Joshua; siblings, Rita Terrell, and Jeanne Brown and her husband Thomas all of Hudson, NH.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Claire Dominque, Carmen Dearborn, and Lorraine Lessard; and brothers, Roland and Dennis L'Heureux.
L'Heureux
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. His burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home"
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020