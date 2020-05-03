Henrietta G. Donovan
1934 - 2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother,

Great Grandmother, Sister and Aunt

Billerica – Henrietta G. Donovan, Age 85, wife of the late Terry F. Donovan, died Thursday at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in Medford, September 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Geoghegan) Murphy and was raised in Medford and moved to Billerica 55 years ago.



Henrietta was employed as a Bus Driver for the former Shaughnessy Bus Company in Billerica prior to her retirement. She was an active communicant of St. Mary Church in Billerica.

Henrietta is survived by her children Jack Donovan and his wife Janet of Roselle, IL, Donna DeGregorio and her husband Tony of Wilmington, Mary Yaghmoorian and her husband Bob of Andover, Terri Sweeney and her husband Charlie of Billerica and Barbara McGillicuddy and her husband John of Medford; 12 grandchildren, Sara, Emma, Chelsea, Charlie, Ryan, Frankie, Kevin, Daniel, Timothy, Alison, Hannah, Mia; her great grandchildren, Miles Edward, Nolan Robert and Jack Anthony; her special niece and nephew, Margaret and Michael Murphy and many loving nieces and nephews; and her brother, Charles Murphy of Medford. Henrietta was predeceased by brothers Michael and Matthew Murphy and sisters Ann McCollum and Marjorie Grant.

A private graveside service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial contributions may be made to the All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Oak Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
