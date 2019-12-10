|
|
of Hudson, NH formerly of Lowell
and Bedford, NH
Hudson, NH
Henry A. Antonelli, 87, of Hudson, NH, formerly of Lowell and Bedford, NH, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was married to Lorraine M. Antonelli with whom he would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on January 26, 2020.
Born in Chelmsford, he was the son of the late John and Adelaide Antonelli.
He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Henry owned and operated Antonelli Brothers Masons, Inc. of Westford.
He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.
Henry was a member of the VFW Post 622 of Lowell and the Lowell Elks.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Henry Antonelli Jr. of Lowell; a daughter, Sharon and her husband, James Gray of Hudson, NH; a sister, Mary and her husband, Richard Rogers of Stockton, CA and Rose and her husband, Arthur Bielifield of Stockton, CA; a son-in-law, Nicholas Crombie of Wells, ME, two grandchildren, Garrett Lofstrom and his companion, Katie Kwiatkowski and Jonathan Gray and his companion, Julia Libby and many nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Patricia Antonelli, Deborah Lofstrom, Linda Antonelli, and Catherine Crombie and the brother of the late Fred, Peter, Doro, Louis, Charles, Arthur, and John Antonelli, Helen Nei, and Rita Carty.
ANTONELLI
Henry A. Antonelli, of Hudson, NH, formerly of Lowell and Bedford, NH, died Dec. 7, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Wed. at 12 Noon from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 1pm at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Henry A. Antonelli
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019