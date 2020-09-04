Retired U.S. Postal Service; 94
DRACUT - Henry B. Casey, 94, a longtime Dracut resident, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the UMASS Medical Center, Worcester. He was the beloved husband of the late Wanda Ann (Plachna) Casey with whom he shared 56 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2008.
He was born in North Billerica on July 31, 1926, a son of the late Peter and Frances (O'Grady) Casey.
Raised in North Billerica, Hank was a graduate of Billerica's Howe High School.
He served with the United States Army Air Corps during World War II on the Casey Jones Project, the largest single photographic mapping project ever of post war Europe.
Following Military Service he attended Boston University, graduating in 1952 with a degree in Business Administration. He then began a career with the United States Postal Service in North Billerica for over 30 years, following which he enjoyed his retirement for over 39 years.
Hank's greatest source of pleasure was derived from time spent with his family and friends. He and his wife Ann were known as accomplished ballroom dancers. Hank was also known as a passionate baseball player. He also thoroughly enjoyed time spent on the golf course, attending or watching various sporting events, and spending each winter in Florida for the last 33 years. He was known as an outgoing and affable person and liked being around other people.
Henry is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Martha and Kevin Devereaux of Princeton, Kristine and James Dunbar of Hubbardston, and Janet and Stephen Adie of Dracut; eight grandchildren who lovingly called him "Papa", Lindsay Devereaux and her husband Sam Alba, Heather Creamer and her husband Michael, Brendan Devereaux and his wife Elizabeth, Kevin Adie and his wife Julianna, Casey Devereaux, Kyle Adie, Sarah L'Esperance and her husband Aaron, and Colin Devereaux; five great grandchildren, Ryan, Jack, Noah, Henry, and Georgia; many beloved nieces and nephews, including Meredith (Boumil) Flynn; also many dear friends.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Paul, Joseph, and Leo Casey, Frances Ahearn, and Rita Healy.
CASEY - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to: St. Francis Parish, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. Arrangements entrusted to the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA 01850. For online condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
.
To attend Henry's Funeral Mass remotely please visit the following link on Staurday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/77974346 View the online memorial for Henry B. Casey