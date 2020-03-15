|
of Dracut, MA
Born in Lowell, MA on June 3, 1935. Henry Louis Couture of Dracut, MA, passed away on March 3, 2020 from a brief illness. Mr. Couture was the widower of Lillian "PeeWee" Couture, who predeceased him in 1999.
Born on June 3, 1935, the son of the late Bernadette (Bourgeault) and Louis Couture, he grew up in the French Acre section, on Fletcher St., Lowell. He was a student of the Oblate Seminary, of Bucksport Maine, in his early high school years and returned to Lowell to graduate near the top of his Class at St. Joseph's High School in 1952. He was married to Lillian M. (Adams) in 1/1961, with whom he spent the best 40 years of his life in the Collinsville section of Dracut.
He was employed as a shoe cutter by Pillings shoe from 1952-53, and also worked at Grants. He then was employed at the Robbie shoe for 13 years as a stockroom supervisor, and went to school for airplane mechanics. He was promoted to Supervisor at the Grace Shoe Co., where he worked for 18 years until they closed, and he worked for Lowell General Hospital until his retirement in 1999. In his retirement he was a foster grandparent for CTI.
Mr. Couture was a communicant of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, Dracut and often enjoyed the ministries of Rev. Larry Zimmerman of CCU, Dracut. A lifelong Red Sox fan, he also played hockey, coached Little League, was Cub Mast of Pack 80 (Dracut), and chartered Dracut Hockey League. He was a collector of "Lionel" model trains and enjoyed them in his retirement. Additionally, he enjoyed vacationing in the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont.
He is survived and will be sorely missed by, his son, Donald A. Couture, and his wife, Alison with whom he resided since 1999, and two daughters, Patricia J. Cibor, and her husband David; Gloria T. C. Poulin, and her husband Richard; nine grandchildren Samantha, Jonathan, Genevieve, Nicole, John Henry, DJ, Trevor, and Emily. He leaves a brother, George Harvey Couture, of Louisiana, three nephews, Tony, Steven, and Troy Couture, of LA, several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, including Ernie Trepanier of Pelham, Tom Reardon of Dracut, Buck and Linda Adams of FL, Florence Dubois, of Lowell, and Lorraine Adams and Jackie Adams and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Henry's life that will take place at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut on March 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2020