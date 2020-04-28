|
...Tewksbury School Custodian; 65
TEWKSBURY
Henry, age 65, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, died April 23. Son of Elmer and Mary (Brewster) Dewing. Survived by an uncle, Elmer "Joe" Dewing of Brookline, NH; several nieces and nephews; and was the dear friend of Barbara and Carl Jensen of Wilmington.
Arrangements
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private. Memorials to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dewing family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020