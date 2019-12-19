|
Mr. Henry "Hank" E. Knoblock Jr., 84, of Dracut, passed away on Monday, December 16th at the High Pointe Hospice house in Haverhill. Son of the late Henry and Irene (Taylor) Knoblock, he was born in Queens, NY. Mr. Knoblock served honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a First Lieutenant. Upon leaving the service, he worked in sales and owner of a direct mail marketing. He resided for many years in Duxbury before eventually moving to Dracut. He enjoyed volunteering for many organizations most recently at the Tewksbury library, and the National Parks Service, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family. Mr. Knoblock was pre-deceased by his daughter Claire DeRosa of Mansfield. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Peg" (Garr) Knoblock of Dracut, three daughters; Irene and her husband Scott Lattanzio of Andover, Suzanne and her husband Sean Rubin of Hendersonville, NC, Jeanette and her husband Jack Finney of Lake Tahoe, NV. Two sons; Henry Knoblock III and his wife Ann of Sudbury, Stephen Knoblock and his wife Karen of Acworth, GA. One son-in-law; Thomas DeRosa of Mansfield, MA. There are 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and one on the way as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass for Mr. Knoblock on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd. Dracut. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com
