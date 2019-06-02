|
resident of Dracut, formerly
of Lynnfield and Largo, FL LOWELL Henry F. Collins, age 90, resident of Dracut, formerly of Lynnfield and Largo, FL, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris (McKay) Collins.
Born in Lowell on September 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Henry F. and Dorothy (Shaw) Collins. Henry proudly served as a Sargent in the United States Army during the Korean War. He then went on to have an exciting 25 year career as a sports cartoonist and advertising artist with Dean Wolf & Associates. For well over 40 years, his illustrations appeared in papers such as the Lynn Item, the Lowell Sun, the Salem Evening News, the Boston Sports News, and the New York Sports News. He especially loved highlighting local high school athletes on the North Shore, and took great joy in surprising whomever he chose to draw that week by keeping his upcoming publications a secret.
Those who knew Henry were amazed by his artistic abilities, but there was nothing that took greater priority for Henry than his dear family. He spent countless hours with his cousins nieces and nephews, and took great care in making each of them feel special, and was a staple at every family gathering. He also loved his home on the North Shore, his home on Cape Cod, and his home in Largo, FL.
Henry is survived by his cousins, John O'Donnell and his wife Frances of Largo, FL, Millie O'Donnell of Largo, FL, and Doris Bradley of Dracut; his godson, David Bradley of Dracut, who was instrumental in providing care and support to Henry, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss his kind spirit and lighthearted humor dearly. Collins Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday, June 5 from 9 am. until 10:15 am. Henry's Funeral Service will be held at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler St., Dracut at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Henry's honor may be made to a Veterans association of your choice. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019