Henry "Steve" Flynn
NORTH CHELMSFORD

Henry "Steve" Flynn, age 83, a longtime resident of North Chelmsford, raised in Mission Hill, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (Wilcox) Flynn with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He is survived by his son Steven Flynn and his wife Christina of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Robert Flynn and his wife Nicole of Groton, MA, Karen (Flynn) Balestrieri and her husband Glen of Hollis, NH, and beloved grandchildren Regan Flynn, Taylor Flynn, Abigail Flynn, Alexandra Flynn, Robert Flynn Jr., Shaun Flynn, Jack Flynn, Henry Balestrieri, and Isabella Balestrieri. He was the youngest brother of Mary Findlen of Bourne, MA. Steve leaves behind his sister in-law Barbara Keefe and her husband John of Harwich, MA, and his sister in law Nancy Dowling of Solon, OH. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Steve was predeceased by his brother Jack Flynn of Racine, WI, sister in-law Lynn Flynn of Chelmsford, MA and brother in-law Joseph Findlen of Bourne, MA.

Visiting Hours

Will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 4 pm to 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings are required. Due to capacity restrictions at the Church, the Funeral will be private. Those wishing to attend the Burial Ceremony, complete with Military Honors, are welcome to join the family on Thursday at the Fairview Cemetery 28 Main St, NORTH CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. For the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place during the ceremony. Please arrive at 12:30. In lieu of flowers for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family prefers donations to be made in Steve's honor to Steve Flynn Fund c/o Chelmsford Senior Center 75 Groton Road, N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Burial
12:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
August 10, 2020
Dear Eileen & family,

We are so very sorry to hear about Steve. Our hearts go out to you Eileen and your family.
Steve was always so jovial and he was very funny and liked by so many who knew him. We pray that God will give you comfort and keep you strong during this most difficult time.

Steve & Nancy DiNoia
Shrewsbury, MA
