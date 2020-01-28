|
LOWELL
Henry G. "Hank" "Pop" Cheetham, 95, a resident of the Christian Hill section of the city who was retired from Fort Devens, died Saturday January 25, 2020, at Saints after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was the husband of the late Catherine A. "Kay" (McQuarrie) Cheetham, to whom he was married for 57 years.
He was born in Lowell MA, July 17, 1924, son of the late John Joseph and Ellen Marie (Garvey) Cheetham.
Mr. Cheetham was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Church in Lowell, where he also served many years as a member of St. Vincent de Paul, as a Euchaistic Minister - and, likely his most favorite, a mass greeter.
He attended St. Michael School and then LHS. His early career was as a meat salesmen for Armour, and before retiring, he was a Logistics Manager at Fort Devens. He served in the Navy during WWII. He was a long time member of the United Commercial Travelers and served as Secretary/Treasurer for many years.
Mr. Cheetham was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and was known to all as Pop.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine and John Florence of Christian Hill and MaryEllen and Michael Conole of Dracut. Six grandchildren: John (Alexis) Florence, Shaelagh (Jeffrey) Thurston, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Richardson, Kathryn (Anthony III) Petraitis, Meghan (Raymond Jr) Goolishian, Deirdre (Richard Jr) Wise. Twenty great-grandchildren: Michaela, Joshua, Noah, Anna, Maggie, Cate, Avamarie, Caroline, Cian, Anthony IV, Benjamin, Keira, Ava, Annabella, Violet, Aislinn, Matthew, Ailionora, Lachlan, Raymond III, a brother, Daniel Cheetham of Hampstead NH and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Walter, James, Joseph, George, and Thomas Cheetham, Christine Nolan, Frances Roberge, and Sister Noberta, OP.
Cheetham
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr. Cheetham's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Cheetham's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Michael Conference, 543 Bridge St, Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 28, 2020