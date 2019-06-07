|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend
BILLERICA
Henry J. "Hank" Manchester Jr. beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Ferriter) Manchester died Tuesday June 4, at Lowell General Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Fall River, June 22, 1943, a son of the late Henry J. and Madeline F. (Kirby) Manchester and lived in Westport and Waltham before moving to Billerica 50 years ago.
Hank was an Electronic Engineer for Raytheon Corp. for 45 years retiring in 2009 and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hiking, camping, running, coaching soccer and playing softball.
He was extremely active with the Boy Scouts of America having been a Scoutmaster for troops 88, 11 and 30 along with encouraging his 3 sons all of which attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Hank also earned the difficult to achieve Wood Badge and Silver Beaver award but his greatest joy was spending time with his wife, sons and their families, and friends.
Besides his wife he is survived by three sons, Scott Manchester and his wife Erica of Derry, NH, Brian Manchester and his wife Laurel of Westford and Christopher Manchester and his wife Kim of Billerica; his beloved grandchildren, Amelia, Ethan, Charlotte and Cole; one sister, Joan Pearce of Westport; sister-in-law Patricia Spolidoro and her husband Freddy; nephews Michael and William Spolidoro and his niece Andrea Leitao.
MANCHESTER
Of Billerica, formerly of Westport and Waltham, June 4, Henry J. "Hank" Manchester Jr. Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Key Foundation Inc. to benefit Wah-Tut-Ca Scout Reservation and Troop 7 at http://keyfoundation.org. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 7, 2019