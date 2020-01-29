|
Henry P. Mueller of East Chelmsford, MA passed away Saturday evening, January 25, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late August and Mary Mueller. He graduated from Chelmsford High School and attended Lowell Technical High School.
He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.
Paul retired as the Assistant Fire Chief from the Fort Devens Fire Department in Ayer, MA.
Mr. Mueller was a member of the Chelmsford Elks and enjoyed restoring old Volkswagens, going to car shows and camping. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Georgiana C (LoMaglio)Mueller of East Chelmsford, two sons, August "Gus" Mueller and his wife Patricia Yorston of Jefferson, MA, and Paul Mueller and his wife Debra of Merrimack, NH., two daughters, Cynthia Mueller of Nashua, NH., and Kimberly Smith and her husband David of Ashburnham, MA., a sister, Ellen Bell and her husband Benny of Vilonia, AR., 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Elsie Merrill, Lona Lamoureux, Gladys Dubey and Anita Mueller.
Henry Paul Mueller, died Saturday. His family will be receiving guests at his reception at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1PM to 4PM. Memorials may be made in his name to Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Fund, Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 296, Chelmsford, MA 01824 (Please include Henry's name on NOTE line on check). Donations will fund scholarship(s) to EMT students, Fire Science students, or a firefighter's dependent. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020