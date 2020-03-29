|
U.S. Air Force Veteran
Lowell
Henry P. St. Amand, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness.
He was born in Lowell on July 4, 1938, a son of the late Joseph and Aurore (Desmarais) St. Amand. Henry was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Lowell and went on to further his education at Lowell Tech and Northeastern University. He served in the U.S Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
Henry was employed as an administrator and director of manufacturing for Wang Labs in Tewksbury and Lowell for many years and was one of the first 100 employees hired by Wang upon it's inception. He later worked for NEC in Northborough for several years.
Henry was a family man who enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing golf, reading, history and watching tv, especially westerns. He was also a fan of the Red Sox and Patriots.
He is survived by his daughter, Amie Sternlight and her husband, Chris of Tewksbury; two siblings, Robert St. Amand and his wife, Joanne of New Jersey and Jacqueline St. Amand of Lowell; a grandson, John Sternlight; his former wife and friend, Angela (Carey) Lochmandy of Nashua; also numerous cousins. He was the father of the late David St. Amand who passed away in 2015 and brother of the late Leo, Donald and Normand St. Amand.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Lowell General Hospital and the VA-HBPC for the special care given to Henry.
Arrangements - A Prayer Service for Henry will he held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Henry, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2020