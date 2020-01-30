Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Paul Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Paul Mueller Obituary
Henry Paul Mueller
of East Chelmsford

Henry Paul Mueller, died Saturday. His family will be receiving guests at his reception at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1PM to 4PM. Memorials may be made in his name to Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Fund, Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 296, Chelmsford, MA 01824 (Please include Henry's name on NOTE line on check). Donations will fund scholarship(s) to EMT students, Fire Science students, or a firefighter's dependent. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -