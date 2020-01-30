|
|
Henry Paul Mueller
of East Chelmsford
Henry Paul Mueller, died Saturday. His family will be receiving guests at his reception at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1PM to 4PM. Memorials may be made in his name to Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Fund, Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 296, Chelmsford, MA 01824 (Please include Henry's name on NOTE line on check). Donations will fund scholarship(s) to EMT students, Fire Science students, or a firefighter's dependent. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020