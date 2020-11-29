1/1
Henry T. "Hank" Callahan
1938 - 2020
Loving husband, father, beloved Papa, great grandfather

LOWELL - Henry T. "Hank" Callahan, 82, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital. On September 15, 1962 Hank married the love of his life Catherine E. (Henwood) Callahan who pre-deceased him on April 29, 2002. They celebrated 39 wonderful years together raising five children but always making time for weekends away together.

Born in Lowell on March 4, 1938, he was the son of the late James Walter and Lillian (Mooney) Callahan and was the father-in-law of the late Gregory Barrows. A 1956 graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell, Hank was employed as a compositor by the Lowell Sun Newspaper for 30 years. Following retirement, he worked part-time performing maintenance for Lowell Day Nursery.

Hank was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of the East End Club for over 45 years. He was active for 14 years coaching for the St. Michael Baseball League and served 10 years as president. Proud of his Irish heritage, he was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians - Division 19 and traveled with Cathy to Ireland in 1979. He loved fishing, refinishing furniture, a good game of whist and was an avid gardener. His most cherished times were spent vacationing at the lake and York Beach with his family. Badminton, where he and his brother-in-law Ed were a "wicked pair", and horseshoe tournaments were a favorite of his at family gatherings.

He is survived by his five children, Susan Martin and her husband Daniel of Pelham, NH, Walter Callahan and his wife Delana of Lowell, MA, Sandra Barrows of West Suffield, CT, Peter Callahan and his wife Deborah of Bristow, VA and Amy Fetzner and her husband Robert of Winchendon, MA; eighteen grandchildren, Stephanie, Christopher (Shannon) and Jeffrey Martin, Shannon, Patrick (Jenny), Bryan and Sean Callahan, Joshua (Jessica), Jacob (Danielle), Thomas and Daniel (Katelynn) Barrows, Katie, Lindsay (Nate Calonder), Haley and Megan Callahan, Michael, Charles and Ceara Fetzner; affectionally "Papa the Great" to fourteen great-grandchildren, Anthony, Lillian, William, Jackson, Nora, Logan, Evelyn, Leo, Timothy, Ava, Teagan, Kira, Brody and Nash; a brother-in-law, 4 sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his siblings Patricia Rock, Barbara Lagasse, Dolores Silva and J. Walter Callahan, Jr., his sister-in-law Louise Sullivan and brothers-in-law D. Alan Rock, Norbert Silva, Edward Sullivan, Stephen McGrath, & David Henwood, Jr.

Hank's Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Henry T. "Hank" Callahan


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
RIP Uncle Henry you are one of a kind.finally united with Kathy and family in heaven. Had a Manhattan for you, cheers!
Tim Callahan
Family
November 27, 2020
Amy, Bob & family,
We are saddened to hear of the passing of your dad, Henry. It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially around the holidays. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. Sending you our love and support.
Kurt, Kathy, Kaitlyn & Keelia Rabbett
Friend
November 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss to the Callahan Family may he rest in peace
Mr. and Mrs Mike And Doris Coupal
November 26, 2020
im so sorry for your loss ..henry was a good friend and neighbor,, he had alot of nice talks with each other..he will be missed. what a great guy.. prayers go out to his family... god bless.
lois christie
Friend
November 26, 2020
lois christie
Friend
November 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Everyone at Lowell Day Nursery still speaks of Henry and how no one could ever do what he did. Always had a smile and willing to help,easy-going, a great all-around guy!
Scott Larmand
Friend
November 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Hank was a good neighbor with a great sense of humor. Always enjoyed our conversations over the yesrd
Bob Decelle
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
I lost my Papa over the weekend and it still does not feel real. I will always remember and hear the whistle to get your attention, being told "Get out of the garden!", and fighting off cousins to get the cherry from his Manhattan. Papa I will always cherish our yearly trips to take care of the graves, the memories and stories, the special one on one time with you and our icecream treat after. I will always have that close to my heart and visit it again every year when I go to plant the flowers on the graves. I love you so much.
Shannon Koukos
Grandchild
November 25, 2020
Stephanie, my sadness for your loss is unmeasureable. Henry was so nice to me and I always thought of him as a gentleman. I loved how his eyes sparkled whenever he spoke of you. Be at peace❤
Diane LaPorte
Coworker
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He had a wicked sense of humor and a loving heart. We will miss him. Love, Dolly and Will
Dolores Martin
Family Friend
November 25, 2020
Hank was a great guy, one of the best of the composing room guys back in the old days at The Sun. After he retired, he would still call me every once in a while at the office and he would address me by his nickname for me. "Hey, Bigfoot!" And he probably had the same shoe size as I do. Rest in peace, Hank."
Dan Phelps
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Hank was a favorite patient of mine. Never complaining, instead apologizing for anything that he required. Despite his difficulties, his demeanor was always kind, usually sarcastic, and I never failed to laugh at something he said or did, whether he was jokingly threatening to push me over with one finger or to kick me if I caused him pain. I had the privilege of spending quite a bit of time with Hank and Sue, and rarely have I witnessed a daughter so committed to the care of her parent. Hank, thank you for allowing me the honor to have been but a small part of your life. If I'd known you played whist like a champ you could've helped me up my game. Hopefully one day again we can do that. I'll miss you. Rest easy.
Janine McGarvey
Friend
November 24, 2020
Rest in peace, my friend, Nancy
Nancy Roberts
November 24, 2020
Rest in peace, my friend.
Nancy Roberts
Friend
