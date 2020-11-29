Loving husband, father, beloved Papa, great grandfather
LOWELL - Henry T. "Hank" Callahan, 82, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital. On September 15, 1962 Hank married the love of his life Catherine E. (Henwood) Callahan who pre-deceased him on April 29, 2002. They celebrated 39 wonderful years together raising five children but always making time for weekends away together.
Born in Lowell on March 4, 1938, he was the son of the late James Walter and Lillian (Mooney) Callahan and was the father-in-law of the late Gregory Barrows. A 1956 graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell, Hank was employed as a compositor by the Lowell Sun Newspaper for 30 years. Following retirement, he worked part-time performing maintenance for Lowell Day Nursery.
Hank was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of the East End Club for over 45 years. He was active for 14 years coaching for the St. Michael Baseball League and served 10 years as president. Proud of his Irish heritage, he was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians - Division 19 and traveled with Cathy to Ireland in 1979. He loved fishing, refinishing furniture, a good game of whist and was an avid gardener. His most cherished times were spent vacationing at the lake and York Beach with his family. Badminton, where he and his brother-in-law Ed were a "wicked pair", and horseshoe tournaments were a favorite of his at family gatherings.
He is survived by his five children, Susan Martin and her husband Daniel of Pelham, NH, Walter Callahan and his wife Delana of Lowell, MA, Sandra Barrows of West Suffield, CT, Peter Callahan and his wife Deborah of Bristow, VA and Amy Fetzner and her husband Robert of Winchendon, MA; eighteen grandchildren, Stephanie, Christopher (Shannon) and Jeffrey Martin, Shannon, Patrick (Jenny), Bryan and Sean Callahan, Joshua (Jessica), Jacob (Danielle), Thomas and Daniel (Katelynn) Barrows, Katie, Lindsay (Nate Calonder), Haley and Megan Callahan, Michael, Charles and Ceara Fetzner; affectionally "Papa the Great" to fourteen great-grandchildren, Anthony, Lillian, William, Jackson, Nora, Logan, Evelyn, Leo, Timothy, Ava, Teagan, Kira, Brody and Nash; a brother-in-law, 4 sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his siblings Patricia Rock, Barbara Lagasse, Dolores Silva and J. Walter Callahan, Jr., his sister-in-law Louise Sullivan and brothers-in-law D. Alan Rock, Norbert Silva, Edward Sullivan, Stephen McGrath, & David Henwood, Jr.
Hank's Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Henry T. "Hank" Callahan