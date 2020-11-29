Hank was a favorite patient of mine. Never complaining, instead apologizing for anything that he required. Despite his difficulties, his demeanor was always kind, usually sarcastic, and I never failed to laugh at something he said or did, whether he was jokingly threatening to push me over with one finger or to kick me if I caused him pain. I had the privilege of spending quite a bit of time with Hank and Sue, and rarely have I witnessed a daughter so committed to the care of her parent. Hank, thank you for allowing me the honor to have been but a small part of your life. If I'd known you played whist like a champ you could've helped me up my game. Hopefully one day again we can do that. I'll miss you. Rest easy.

Janine McGarvey

Friend