Amherst, NH
Herbert C. Nickless, age 95, a resident of Amherst, NH, passed away peacefully at Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH, on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of June (Douglas) Nickless to whom he had been married for 66 years. He was born in Medford on October 16, 1924 and was a son of the late Fred P. and Dorothy C. (Little) Nickles. Mr. Nickless graduated from Howe High School in Billerica and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University. Herbert proudly served in the US Navy for two years. His engineering career included several years in plastics R&D, followed by many years in semiconductor processing, and ending with several more years as a senior component engineer with Raytheon in Sudbury.
His hobby was music. A violinist from childhood, he played with many orchestras and ensembles and was a member of the Concord Orchestra for more than 25 years. Mr. Nickless was a member and former deacon of Central Congregational Church in Chelmsford where he was also a member of the Chancel Choir and the Handbell Choir. He was also a member and Past Master of the Thomas Talbot Lodge in Billerica, a member of the MA York Rite of Lowell including the Mt. Horeb Chapter, Ahasuerus Council and Pilgrimage of Mary Commandry #9 of the Knights Templar, all of Lowell, and Past Commander and Prelate of the Pilgrim Commandery. In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Nickless is survived by a son, Stephen Nickless and his wife Betsy of Huntington Beach, CA, a daughter, Ellen (Nickless) Pozzetta and her husband Henry of Merrimack, NH and five grandchildren; Bethany and Jared Nickless and Kyle, Lucas and Travis Pozzetta. He also leaves a brother, George Nickless and his wife June of Manchester-by-the-Sea, a sister-in-law Barbara of Nickless of Petersham, and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Barnes and two brothers, Fred Nickless, Jr. and Richard Nickless.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 o'clock at the Central Congregational Church, UCC, One Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be held privately. Donations may be made in Herbert's name to the Central Congregational Church, UCC, 1 Worthen St., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019