LOWELL
Herondino "Dino" De Silva, 75, of Lowell, died after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was formerly the husband of Deonilde Silva of Lowell, and formerly the longtime companion of Lois Silva of Lowell.
Born August 16, 1944, in Graciosa, he was a son of the late Francisco and the late Georgina Silva. He spent his early years in Graciosa, until the age of 9, when he and his family relocated to the United States, settling in Lowell.
Dino enjoyed cooking for friends and family, tending to his garden, and liked to fish in his younger days. He was an avid wrestling fan and could often be found watching WWE events, but his biggest passion in life was raising birds. He was a licensed bird breeder for decades, and provided birds to many pet shops.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Silva-Gallant and her husband Steve Gallant of Lowell, Brian Dunning of Lowell, and Amanda Dunning; his grandchildren, Krystle Silva and her partner Ray Gomez of Lowell, Devon Gallant of Lowell, Evan Lotti and Meadow Sharry; his great grand children, Lennix and Grayson Gomez; his sister Eulalia Pereira and his life long friend, David Freitas. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was the father of the late Shawn Dunning who passed away in 2017, and brother of the late Abilio Silva.
De Silva
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS FUNERAL AND BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852. WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2020.