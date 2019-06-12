|
Devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother
Tyngsborough
Herta Marie (Kreuzer) Browning, 93, of Tyngsborough, formerly of Lawrence, died peacefully June 10, 2019, in Tyngsborough, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Charles Lee Browning Jr., U.S. Army retired, with whom she shared 73 years of marriage.
Born on May 16, 1926 in Vienna, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Friederke (Schiller) Kreuzer.
She met Charles while he was stationed in Vienna with the U.S. Army. They married in Austria on October 29, 1946, and two years later, moved to Lawrence to raise their family.
Herta lived a deeply cultural life which she enjoyed to the fullest, further enriched with many trips back to her beloved Austria over the years. She enjoyed reading, writing, and most of all, her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Gary A. Browning and his wife Michelle of Tyngsborough, and Gerald Browning and his wife Eileen of North Kingstown, RI. Nine grandchildren, Danielle and Benjamin Slattery, Cody Browning, Allison and Aaron Kerzner, Sarah Browning and Chris Cirillo, Jason Browning, Leah Browning, Mae Browning, Jessica Mackey, and Jeffrey Browning, and four great-grandchildren, Robyn, Connor, Milo, and Nash. She was the mother of the late Dennis Gene Browning, who died March 19, 2012 and sister of the late Julius Kreuzer.
BROWNING
