Loving Mother
LOWELL
Hilda May (Jeffrey) Sewell, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died July 29, 2019, in Lowell, aged 97 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Sewell, with whom she had celebrated 41 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1983.
Born in Lowell, December 21, 1921, a daughter of the late Frederick and Daisy (Priest) Jeffrey. She received her education in the Lowell school system.
Hilda and Walter met in 1940, married on April 30, 1942, and settled in Lowell to raise their family. They were very active members of the Salvation Army, S.A.G.E, and Home League in Lowell, often volunteering selflessly throughout the Merrimack Valley. Hilda was a devoted homemaker and mother who relished caring for her family.
With a penchant for both ice cream and French fries, Hilda loved outings to Kimball Farm in Westford. She also enjoyed sunny days at Old Orchard Beach, listening to country music, taking day trips with her many friends from the Lowell Senior Center, and visiting the Topsfield and Big E Fairs.
Hilda and her devoted daughter, Lillian, were inseparable and the best of friends. Together, they 'shopped 'till they dropped' at the Burlington Mall in search of perfect Christmas presents, enjoyed dining out at area restaurants, and taking in the sights on spur-of-the-moment road trips.
Loving and kind, Hilda was treasured by everyone she met, and will be dearly missed. Her family would like to thank Dr. Jessica Wieselquist for her compassionate care and dedication to Hilda over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Sewell of Lowell, a sister, Alice Hussey of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, a sister-in-law, Mary Jeffreys, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Pearl Mason, and Jeffrey, Harold, Frederick and Frank Jeffrey, and the mother of the late Daisy A. Sewell.
SEWELL
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Monday from 4 to 8 PM. Hilda's Funeral Service will be held at the Salvation Army Lowell Citadel, 150 Appleton Street, Lowell, on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the Citadel. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Salvation Army of Lowell, 150 Appleton Street, Lowell, MA 01853. Interment in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Hilda's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2019