Hilda R. (Miles) McBride, 97, a Lowell resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the widow of the late Robert McBride who passed away in 1999 after 57 years of marriage.
A daughter of the late Elmer Miles and the late Margaret (Walman) Miles, she was born on March 21, 1922 in Sheffield, Vermont, and was educated in that area. She relocated to Lowell to attend hairdressing school and since that time made her home in Lowell.
Hilda was a member of the former Sacred Heart Parish, and a communicant of Holy Family Parish. She worked as a sales clerk for Sears Roebuck Co., for many years before her retirement. In her younger days, she worked at Pollards and the former Wang Laboratories.
She had many passions throughout her life however spending time with her family is what brought her the most happiness. She also enjoyed city of Lowell politics, playing Bingo at Rogers Hall, and taking trips to the beach. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans' of Foreign Wars Post #662, Walker Rogers on Plain Street.
Her survivors include her children, David McBride and his wife, Carol of Tewksbury, MaryJo Boxer of Chelmsford, and Sharon King and her husband, Philip of Lowell; her beloved grandchildren, Michael McBride and his fiancé, Kimberly Nunan, Christopher McBride and his wife, Stephanie, Matthew Chambers and his wife, Vanessa, Andrew Chambers and his wife, Carey, Kyle Boxer, Haley King and her fiancé, James Chandler, Ryan King and Kevin King; and her twelve great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Colin, Olivia, Connor, Callie, and Chase McBride, Lila, Luke, Noah, and Chloe Chambers, and Emma and Elisabeth Boxer; as well as many friends at Rogers Hall, and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the mother of the late Roberta Irene McBride and sister of the late Arthur Miles.
ON TUESDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITATION FROM 8:30 AM UNTIL 10 AM, AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT HOLY FAMILY PARISH, 30 GRAFTON ST., IN LOWELL AT 11 AM. BURIAL IN LOWELL CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO: VFW POST 662, WALKER ROGERS, 190 PLAIN ST., LOWELL OR TO: BEACON HOSPICE, 290 MERRIMACK ST., SUITE 242, LAWRENCE, MA 01843. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
