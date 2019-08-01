|
Hildreth (Palmer) Aldrich
Hildreth (Palmer) Aldrich, died Oct. 4, 2018.
"Hildy" was married to Donald W. Aldrich. She was a graduate of Lowell State Teachers College, class of 1951. She taught six years in the Newton, Mass system at the Angier School. Was a past President of the Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma national teacher organization. She taught kindergarten for thirty years in Skowhegan ME, prior to her retirement to Fripp Island, SC. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles Dana and Elizabeth Palmer, her sisters Peggy Costello and Elinor Lynch. She leaves her husband Donald, her brother Col.(Ret.) Charles "Pete" Palmer, her son Donald W. Aldrich, Jr. and wife Maureen, a daughter Alison Andreasen and her husband Dr. Steven Andreasen, and a son Nathan Dana Aldrich and his wife Kenya Barber. She is also survived by in-laws, the late Col.(Ret.) Richard Aldrich, Kenneth Aldrich, Nathan Gary Aldrich, Susan Aldrich Connor, and Dr. Joanne Aldrich.
A celebration will be held at the Hildreth Family Family Cemetery, Hildreth Street, Lowell, on Sun. Aug. 4th at 11:30am. Family and friends are welcomed.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019