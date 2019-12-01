Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shirley Christian Fellowship Church
3 Harvard Road
Shirley, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Shirley Christian Fellowship Church
3 Harvard Road
Shirley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Eubanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly Eubanks


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly Eubanks Obituary
longtime resident of Shirley; 67

Holly Eubanks, a longtime resident of Shirley passed away peacefully at Lahey Hospital in Burlington on Friday November 22, 2019 with his sister by his side. He was 67 years of age.

Holly was born into a military family in Frankfurt, Germany on January 15, 1952, a son to the late O'Neil and Hattie Mae (Anderson) Eubanks. He attended Ayer-Shirley High School and later went on to hold several positions in technology, including over 20 years at Digital Equipment. Holly was an avid outdoorsman. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and enjoying a clear night sky looking at the stars. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Holly is survived by his brothers; Elbert (Al) and Joseph Eubanks and his sister Bernice Eubanks (Kesel), his sister-in-law Barbara Eubanks and her children; Maurice and Joseph Eubanks as well as many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Holly is sadly predeceased by his brothers; O'Neil Jr., Lee and Franklin.

EUBANKS

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Holly by gathering for a period of visitation on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM in the Shirley Christian Fellowship Church, 3 Harvard Road, Shirley followed by his funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment with US Air Force Military Honors will follow in Shirley Village Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Holly Eubanks
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Badger Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -