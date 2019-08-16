|
|
Holmes V. Tracy, Jr. of Pelham, NH
In Windham, NH, August 13, 2019, at Windham Terrace, Holmes V. Tracy, Jr. of Pelham, NH, beloved husband for 61 years of the late Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy who died May 5, 2019. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. on Friday August 16, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be celebrated Saturday morning at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME at 10 o'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the MA/NH ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
(603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019