Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Holmes Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holmes V. Tracy


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holmes V. Tracy Obituary
Holmes V. Tracy, Jr. of Pelham, NH

In Windham, NH, August 13, 2019, at Windham Terrace, Holmes V. Tracy, Jr. of Pelham, NH, beloved husband for 61 years of the late Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy who died May 5, 2019. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. on Friday August 16, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be celebrated Saturday morning at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME at 10 o'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the MA/NH ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.

(603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holmes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pelham Funeral Home
Download Now