Hong Zhao
1967 - 2020
Westford

Hong Zhao, 53, of Westford, MA, passed away on November 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Yuan Zhang Song, with whom she shared 26 years of marriage. Hong was born on March 13, 1967 to mother Yanfang Liu and father Zuhua Zhao in Tianshui, Gansu, China. She received her bachelor's degree from Beijing Institute of Technology in China and went on to receive her master's degree from The University of Paris XI. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Andee and Claire.

Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Yuan, I am so sorry for your loss. Hong has been a good friend of us since we met her more than 20 years ago. She cared about everyone around her. We will never be the same without her!

Our deepest condolences,

YangDu/Tao Sun
Tao Sun
Friend
