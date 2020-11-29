Westford
Hong Zhao, 53, of Westford, MA, passed away on November 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Yuan Zhang Song, with whom she shared 26 years of marriage. Hong was born on March 13, 1967 to mother Yanfang Liu and father Zuhua Zhao in Tianshui, Gansu, China. She received her bachelor's degree from Beijing Institute of Technology in China and went on to receive her master's degree from The University of Paris XI. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Andee and Claire.
Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
