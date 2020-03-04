|
Hope F. Thurlow, 100, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, just eight days short of her 101st birthday, at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Nashua surrounded by her loving family. Hope was the beloved wife of that late SGT Major Winfield Thurlow as well as her second husband Raymond Thurlow.
Hope was born on March 9, 1919, in Malden, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Jane (Jones) Nichols. She received her education in the Malden School System where she was a longtime resident and was also a former resident of Lowell, MA.
For many years, she was employed as a senior statistician for the Welfare Department in Boston until her retirement.
In her free time, Hope enjoyed crocheting and liked to strike up conversation about politics especially around election time. In her younger years, she truly enjoyed reading and when she was a child loved to read to her mother often. Hope loved trips to the beach as well as singing. Even at her 100th birthday celebration last year, she beautifully sang "Somewhere over the Rainbow" to her substantial family. Above all her most cherished time was spent with her loved ones.
Hope is survived by her six children, Edward Thurlow of Maine, Cynthia Reed and her husband Gary of Hollis, Winfield Thurlow and his wife Linda of Nashua, Jean Lizotte of Lowell, Carol Pratt of Manchester, and Gloria Paicopolos of Manchester; her 26 grandchildren, as well her numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Virginia Kokoliadis as well as her sister Norma Marino and her brother Frank Nichols.
Relatives and friends are invited to Hope's visitation on FRIDAY, March 6th from 4 until 7 PM at ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. Her Funeral Mass will be held on SATURDAY, March 7th at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E Dunstable Road, Nashua. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be held at a later date in Ft. Deven's Cemetery, Devens, Massachusetts. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com.
