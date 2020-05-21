Howard C. Scott
…Teamster's Local 25; age 86

TEWKSBURY

Howard Charles Scott, age 86, formerly of Billerica, died May 18. Beloved husband for 40 years of Paula M. (Reale) Scott, son of the late Stanley and Lillie (Godsoe) Scott; loving father of Kenneth H. Scott of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher C. Scott of Tewksbury, and Kimberly H. Scott of Concord, NH; beloved grandfather of Bethany Scott and Tanner Scott both of Tewksbury and Jake Davis of Concord, NH; brother of Edmund Scott and his wife Shirley of FL, brother in law Bob Cook, and the late Joan Cook; uncle of many.

Arrangements

With strict adherence to Covid-19 distancing and other health precautions and limited numbers, visiting hours will be held Friday, May 22, from 2:00 until 4:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lowell General Cancer Center, Attn: Development Office, 295 Varnum Ave. Lowell, MA 01854 are encouraged. For e-condolences, visit: www.legacy.com. For a complete obituary see: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2020.
May 20, 2020
We are glad for the opportunity to have met Howard and may God bless him and may he Rest In Peace
Barb Doraski
May 20, 2020
God bless Uncle Howard. May in rest in peace.
Diane Kelly
May 20, 2020
God bless Uncle Howard may he Rest In Peace.
Diane Kelly
Family
