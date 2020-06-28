formerly of Chelmsford, MAHoward Carpenter, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, formerly of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jacquelyn (Connor) Carpenter, and the son of the late Harold and Anna (Perry) Carpenter. Born in Woburn on July 25, 1933. He lived in Chelmsford, MA many years before moving to Fort Myers Beach Florida with his wife. Howard owned and operated the Town & Country Shell Service Station in Chelmsford for twenty-five years. Howard worked as a manager for a convenience store on Sanibel Island, and for the toll plaza on the Sanibel Island Bridge. Howard enjoyed everything he did in life. He especially cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He loved going to the Moose Lodge #964 and American Legion posts where he and his wife Jackie sang Karaoke and socialized with their friends. He enjoyed traveling North for the summers to be with his family.Besides his loving wife Jackie, he is survived by his children, Howard Carpenter and his wife Donna of Wilton, NH, Brian Carpenter and his wife Marcia of Nashua, NH,Kathy Neville Flanders of Westford, MA, Annmarie Carpenter of Venice, FL, and Laurie Demanche of Nashua, NH. He also leaves his grandchildren Kimberly, Nichelle, Rebecca, Heather, Yvonne, Keith, Brian, Ashley, John, Joshua, Matthew, Isabella, Alysse, and great grandchildren Veronica, James, Rueben, Adriana, Brianna, Cayden, Madelyn, Emily, Veronica and Isabell. His sister Annmarie E. Aveni of Plymouth, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Harold "Sonny" Carpenter, David Carpenter, Rita Brajak, George Carpenter, Mary Penta and Veronica Lang-Mason.Because of the pending COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be in the Carpenter family lot at Calvary Cemetery in Winchester, MA.