Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Hugh M. Danehy

Of Tewksbury

Hugh M. Danehy, age 79, retired Electronics Technician, U.S. Air Force Vet, passed away March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeannette T. (Marcella). Son of the late Webster and Helen (Doherty) Danehy. Father of Ronald D. and his wife Carol of Shirley, and Kathleen M. Nardini and her husband Eric of Windham, NH. Grandfather of Matthew, Jacob, and Jillian Danehy, and Zachary, Kyle and Alycia Nardini. Brother of Helen Boring of San Jacinto, CA, John Danehy and his wife Maureen of Elgin, IL, and the late Ann Martin, Charles and Daniel Danehy.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. At the request of the family there are No Calling Hours. Please Omit Flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial V.A. Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
