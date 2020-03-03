Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:00 AM
Glory Temple
Hun Bou


1943 - 2020
Hun Bou Obituary
Hun Bou, of Tyngsboro, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away February 28, 2020, in Lowell, surrounded by family and all who loved her, aged 76 years. Visitation at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 2 to 3 PM, followed by procession to Glory Temple. Funeral Service on Saturday at the Temple at 8 AM, followed by procession to Linwood Crematory, Haverhill. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 31, 2020
