Hun Bou, of Tyngsboro, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away February 28, 2020, in Lowell, surrounded by family and all who loved her, aged 76 years. Visitation at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 2 to 3 PM, followed by procession to Glory Temple. Funeral Service on Saturday at the Temple at 8 AM, followed by procession to Linwood Crematory, Haverhill. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 31, 2020