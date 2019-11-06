Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Main St., PELHAM CENTER.
Inez B. (Allen) Gingras


1932 - 2019
Inez B. (Allen) Gingras Obituary
of Pelham, NH; 86

PELHAM, NH

Inez B. (Allen) Gingras, 86, of Pelham, NH., passed away, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold J. Gingras, who passed away in March of 1996.

Inez was born in Chelmsford, daughter of the late Vera (Belle) Allen and Roswell L Allen, on December 25, 1932. She was educated in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School. Upon her graduation she became employed as a clerk with the Internal Revenue Service of Andover. She was employed there for many years until she retired in 1990.

Inez loved the community of Pelham. She was an active member of the Pelham Senior Center and she was also a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, where she was a member of the Women's Guild. She also had many hobbies and interests. She was a breeder of Beagle dogs, an avid reader and she loved working in her yard. But most of all, Inez loved spending time with her family. They loved to go camping, and they had many family cookouts.

Inez is survived and will be deeply missed by her doting Granddaughters: Jennifer Stabile and her husband Nicholas of North Scituate, RI., and Brooke Vermette of Pelham, NH., her Son-in-law; Albert V. Vermette, of Pelham, NH. She also leaves her three Great-Grandchildren: Brianna, Bailey and Hayden, and her Sisters: Gladys Garnand and her husband Gerald of Waysboro, PA., and Carol O'Brien and her husband Frederick of Lowell. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and friends.

Inez was the Mother of the late Cheryl Vermette, who passed away in March of this year.

Gingras

Friends and family may call on Thursday, November 7th, from 4 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at NOON with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated, FRIDAY at 1PM in St. Patrick's Church, Main St., PELHAM CENTER. Her burial will follow in Gibson Cemetery.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
