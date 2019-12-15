|
|
Ioannis "John" Zaralidis
of Lowell
In Lowell, December 11, 2019, Ioannis "John" Zaralidis of Lowell, beloved husband of Daphne (Kouloheras) Zaralidis.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-6 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Church.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Ioannis "John" Zaralidis Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019