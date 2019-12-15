Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
25 Father John Sarantos Way
Lowell, MA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
25 Father John Sarantos Way
Lowell, MA
Ioannis "John" Zaralidis

Ioannis "John" Zaralidis Obituary
Ioannis "John" Zaralidis
of Lowell

In Lowell, December 11, 2019, Ioannis "John" Zaralidis of Lowell, beloved husband of Daphne (Kouloheras) Zaralidis.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-6 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Church.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Ioannis "John" Zaralidis Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
