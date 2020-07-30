Iola A. Harrington, 87, died on July 9, 2020 at Sedgewood Commons Nursing Home in Falmouth, Maine. She was formerly a resident of Kennebunk and York Maine, as well as Tyngsborough, and Lowell, MA. Iola was born April 14, 1933 in Lowell, MA. to Joseph Henry and Irene Constantineau, as the second of four children. Iola grew up in Lowell and then raised her family in Tyngsborough before moving to Maine in 1986. Widely known as an extremely caring and loving grandmother, mother, and friend, her relationships with family and friends were the most important thing in her life. Countless people have shared with the family that Iola was one of the kindest, most caring, and other-oriented people they knew. A long-standing breast cancer survivor, Iola proudly became an advocate for women newly diagnosed. She ably answered their anxious calls with keen insight, experiential advice and comforting words. Her civic duty also included volunteering as an ambassador at the York Hospital several evenings a week for many years after retirement. One of the absolute highlights of her life was being chosen to sing in the choir of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, during which time she performed in The Magic of Christmas shows for almost fifteen years. Iola was a loving mother to Robert, Jeffrey, and Brian as well as four grandchildren and one great- grandson. Iola is survived by her sisters Earlene Desrochers (Lowell, MA) and Louise Phillips (Palm Harbor, FL), and was the sister to Joseph Constant of Chagrin Falls, OH, who passed away in 2018. Memorial services will be postponed until relatives and friends can travel safely to share in a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Iola's name to the American Cancer Society
, and the Alzheimer's Association
.